Karnataka faces heavy monsoon rains with a red alert issued for five districts, including Uttara Kannada and Udupi. An orange alert remains for several others. Rainfall is expected to reduce from Wednesday.

Bengaluru: Heavy monsoon rains are expected to continue in Karnataka for the next six days, with a red alert issued for coastal and Malnad districts on Tuesday and an orange alert until June 1.

Pre-monsoon showers have been lashing several parts of the state for the past 10 days. With the early arrival of the monsoon, many districts are experiencing heavy downpours. On Monday, heavy rainfall was recorded in coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada and in the north interior districts of Bagalkote, Belagavi, and Vijayapura. South interior districts like Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Shivamogga also witnessed heavy rainfall. Other districts experienced moderate showers.

On Tuesday, a red alert was issued for Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts, predicting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. An orange alert was issued for Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Bidar, and Kalaburagi districts, indicating increased rainfall in these areas.

Rainfall is expected to reduce from Wednesday. However, an orange alert remains in place for Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Kodagu districts, indicating continued heavy rainfall in most parts of these districts, according to the Meteorological Department.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall will decrease significantly in other districts. From Saturday, except for the three coastal districts, rainfall is expected to reduce in most districts of the state. Therefore, a yellow alert has been issued for only four or five districts.