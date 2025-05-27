Image Credit : social media

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 26°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Cloudiness throughout the day. Breezy conditions expected in the afternoon. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. It's a good day to carry a light raincoat or umbrella if you're out in the afternoon.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 26°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 27°C

Cloudy and breezy conditions are expected throughout the day in Mysuru. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Keep an eye on changing skies.