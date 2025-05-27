Karnataka Weather, May 27: Stormy skies and thunderstorms in THESE cities
Karnataka Weather, May 27: Karnataka is set for a day of cloudy skies, rainfall, and scattered thunderstorms across many regions on Tuesday. The weather will feel humid and slightly warmer. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Cloudiness throughout the day. Breezy conditions expected in the afternoon. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected. It's a good day to carry a light raincoat or umbrella if you're out in the afternoon.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 27°C
Cloudy and breezy conditions are expected throughout the day in Mysuru. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Keep an eye on changing skies.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 27°C
Cloudy skies and brief morning showers. The humidity will remain high. Residents are advised to stay updated with changing weather conditions.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Rain and thunderstorms likely from the morning onward. Conditions will be breezy early in the day. Stay updated with local advisories.