A lorry carrying ₹57 lakh in coins from RBI Bengaluru to Raichur overturned near Nelamangala. Though the vehicle toppled into a ditch, no coins were lost due to secure packaging. The driver escaped unhurt; police are investigating.

Bengaluru: A lorry carrying coins worth ₹57 lakh from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Bengaluru to Raichur overturned near Rayar Palya Gate in Nelamangala Taluk on Tuesday night. Fortunately, the driver escaped unhurt.

Accident Caused by Mud Mound Collapse

The incident occurred when the rear wheels of the lorry slipped into a roadside ditch. While the driver was attempting to park, a mud mound reportedly collapsed, causing the vehicle to overturn. The securely locked lorry prevented the coins, packed in double-layered sacks, from spilling out.

No Immediate Loss of Coins Reported

The overturned lorry was carrying ₹57 lakh worth of ₹1 and ₹2 coins. Although the vehicle overturned, no coins were seen scattered due to the double packaging. Bank officials quickly arrived at the scene and, under police protection, transferred the sacks to another lorry. Whether any coins were lost or damaged remains unclear.

Quick Response by Police

Nelamangala traffic police arrived promptly and used a crane to lift the vehicle. Initial reports suggest that poor roadside infrastructure and cracks in the ground may have contributed to the accident. The driver is reported to be in stable condition.

Potential Theft Averted Due to Timing

According to police and local sources, if the accident had occurred during the day, there could have been a risk of theft. Since the incident took place at night, few people were present, reducing the chances of looting.

Highway Looting Incidents Common

In recent times, overturned vehicles on highways have often led to theft. Viral incidents have shown people looting milk, fuel, vegetables, fruits, poultry, and more from accident sites. Fortunately, such looting was avoided in this case.