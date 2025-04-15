A water tanker overturned in Bengaluru due to rash driving, injuring the driver and his assistant. The incident, captured on dashcam, caused no damage to other vehicles. Police have initiated an investigation and filed a case for rash driving.

BENGALURU: A water tanker overturned on Gunjur Main Road in Varthur on Monday afternoon, leaving the driver and his assistant injured. The accident, which occurred around 12:30pm, was reportedly caused by rash driving and was captured on a nearby vehicle's dashcam.

The tanker, driven by Mahalingappa with his assistant Kumar onboard, was seen overtaking vehicles at high speed before losing control and toppling onto its side. The footage of the crash quickly went viral on social media, sparking public concern over the growing number of heavy vehicle accidents in the city.

Luckily, the road was relatively empty at the time, preventing any additional injuries or damage.

An investigating police officer stated that while the driver initially blamed brake failure for the accident, authorities have launched a thorough investigation. The driver's blood samples have been sent for alcohol testing to rule out drunk driving. A case has been filed against him for rash and negligent driving.

Fortunately, the vehicles ahead of the tanker were not affected, as none were damaged or were involved in the incident. The incident adds to a rising number of similar cases involving water tankers in Bengaluru, prompting renewed calls for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations and better maintenance checks for heavy commercial vehicles.