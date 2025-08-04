After days of drizzle, an overnight downpour flooded several parts of Bengaluru, disrupting traffic and submerging roads. The IMD has issued an orange alert for six districts, warning of heavy rain and strong winds in the coming hours.

Bengaluru: After days of light drizzle, Bengaluru was lashed by an intense overnight downpour, flooding several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rain across Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Bidar, and Yadgir districts.

Orange Alert For Multiple Districts

The IMD has predicted the possibility of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. The advisory comes after sudden downpours disrupted normal life in the city, with several areas witnessing flash floods.

KR Market Road Submerged Within Ten Minutes

The KR Market area turned into a virtual pool after just ten minutes of heavy rain. Under the Balagangadhara flyover, water levels rose to between 2 and 4 feet, causing hardship for pedestrians and motorists. Nearby SP Road and the stretch towards Town Hall were also submerged, resulting in massive traffic jams.

Debris carried by the rain has clogged several stormwater drains, preventing smooth water flow. With waterlogging on key roads, motorists resorted to parking along the roadside, worsening congestion.

Areas Recording Highest Rainfall

Several localities recorded significant rainfall this evening, with East Banaswadi receiving the highest at 50 mm, followed by Jakkuru (47 mm) and H.Gollahalli (46.5 mm). Other areas such as Kodigehalli, Yelahanka, Pulakeshinagar, and Horamavu also saw heavy showers.

Forecast For The Next 48 Hours

The weather department has forecast cloudy skies with rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h. However, a sharp increase in rainfall intensity is not expected in the coming days.

July Records Lowest Rain Since 2019

According to the IMD, July 2025 was the driest July for Bengaluru since 2019, with the city recording 87.5 mm of rainfall against the monthly average of 116.4 mm.