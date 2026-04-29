Seven people, including children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed near Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru amid heavy rain. The incident occurred in Shivajinagar, raising concerns over ageing infrastructure and public safety in the city.

Bengaluru witnessed a tragic incident on Wednesday evening when heavy rain lashed the city, leading to the collapse of a compound wall at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar. In a devastating turn of events, seven people, including three young children, lost their lives after being crushed under the debris. The incident has sent shockwaves across the city, leaving families grieving and raising serious concerns about public safety and infrastructure maintenance.

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What Exactly Happened?

Intense rainfall led to waterlogging in areas around Russell Market and Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar. Amid the downpour, the hospital’s old compound wall reportedly gave way and collapsed suddenly. Several street vendors and individuals who had taken shelter beside the wall to escape the rain were trapped underneath as the structure came crashing down.

Seven Dead, Including Three Children

Seven people who were caught under the rubble died on the spot. The presence of three children among the victims has made the tragedy even more distressing. It is believed that the victims had gathered near the wall for shelter during the rain when the collapse occurred, leaving bystanders shocked by the sudden loss of life.

Rescue Operation Faces Challenges

Personnel from the Shivajinagar Police Station and the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. The process of retrieving the bodies proved difficult due to the heavy debris and continuous rainfall. Teams used machinery such as a JCB and cutting equipment to clear the rubble. Despite their efforts, all those trapped had already succumbed to their injuries.

Locals Raise Questions Over Maintenance

Residents and local vendors have alleged that the compound wall was old and structurally weak. They claimed that poor maintenance and prolonged neglect may have contributed to the collapse, especially under the pressure of heavy rain. The incident has sparked anger and grief among locals, many of whom knew the victims.

Bodies Sent For Post Mortem

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital mortuary for post mortem examination. Authorities are expected to conduct further inquiries into the incident to determine responsibility.

Concerns Over Civic Infrastructure

This tragic loss of life during one of the season’s early heavy rains has once again brought attention to the condition of ageing infrastructure in the city. Citizens have demanded accountability, immediate inspection of vulnerable structures, and compensation for the victims’ families.

Advisory Issued For Public Safety

With rain continuing in several parts of Bengaluru, police have urged residents to exercise caution, particularly when standing near old buildings, compound walls, or unstable structures. Authorities have advised people to avoid taking shelter in such areas during heavy rain to prevent similar incidents.