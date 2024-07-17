Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists to protest against GT Mall for denying entry to farmer based on attire

A farmer was humiliated and denied entry to GT Mall in Bengaluru due to his traditional attire. Pro-Kannada activist Kuruburu Shanthakumar condemned the act and demanded police action, warning of a statewide farmer protest if ignored. Activists plan a symbolic protest at the mall to highlight the injustice faced by farmers.

In a deeply troubling incident at GT Mall on Magadi Road, Bengaluru, a farmer faced humiliation when he was denied entry due to his attire. Pro-Kannada activist Kuruburu Shanthakumar strongly condemned this act, calling for immediate police action against the mall's owners. If no action is taken, he warned that all farmers in the state would stage a protest at the mall.

What was the incident?

The incident occurred when Nagaraj from Haveri, along with his parents, attempted to enter GT Mall on Magadi Road to watch a movie. The mall staff barred their entry because Nagaraj's father, a farmer from Aremallapura village, was dressed in traditional farmer attire. Despite pleading with the staff for over half an hour, they were still refused entry, leaving Nagaraj disheartened.



Kuruburu Shanthakumar declared, "The farmer is the backbone of the country, but he is being unfairly treated. We cannot tolerate this and need to teach a proper lesson." He also mentioned that if immediate action is not taken, a larger protest involving farmers will be organized.

Adding to the growing unrest, activists from Kannada organizations are expected to gather at the mall around 11 o'clock, dressed as farmers. They plan to carry out a symbolic protest, taking cues from Rupesh Rajanna and his team, highlighting the unjust treatment of farmers.

