Police in Bareilly, UP, have busted a shocking sex and extortion racket run from a gym. The owner, Akram Beg, and his brother Alam Beg allegedly drugged a female doctor, assaulted her, and then tried to blackmail her for ₹50 lakh using obscene videos.

A truly shocking case has come out of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, where two brothers running a fitness centre have been arrested for sexually exploiting a female doctor and blackmailing her with videos. The incident has sent shockwaves through the city. The Kotwali police have arrested the gym owner, Akram Beg, and his brother, Alam Beg, in connection with the case.

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Betrayal of Trust and a Planned Conspiracy

The victim, a female doctor, had been training at the 'Ultimate Fitness' gym in the Civil Lines area for the last two years. Akram Beg, the gym owner, gained the doctor's trust and would give her a "pre-workout energy drink." In her complaint, the victim stated that this drink was often laced with sedatives. After drinking it, when the doctor was in a semi-conscious state, Akram would take her to a private room in the gym and sexually assault her. During this, his brother Alam Beg, who worked as a trainer, would secretly film the obscene videos.

Blackmail for a Huge Sum and Threats

The accused brothers then started blackmailing the woman with these videos. They first threatened her family and children, demanding money. Fearing for her reputation, the victim initially paid them ₹80,000. But their greed didn't stop there. They demanded a massive ₹50 lakh, threatening to make the videos viral on social media and in public. Fed up with the constant threats, the doctor finally went to the SSP and filed a complaint.

Police Raid and The Truth Revealed

When police raided the gym and arrested the accused, they recovered two pen drives, two mobile phones, nine bottles of performance-enhancing drugs, three tablets, six injections, and ₹10,000 in cash. A check of Akram's phone revealed workout videos of several other women. During questioning, the accused admitted to their plan of trapping women to extort money.

Police said that Alam already has a criminal record for harassing young women and other offences. This incident has sparked a major debate across the country about the safety of women in gyms. The public is being advised to be extremely cautious about food or drinks offered by strangers. The Bareilly police department has assured that the investigation is ongoing and strict legal action will be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again. This also highlights the urgent need for CCTV cameras in gyms and proper background checks of trainers.