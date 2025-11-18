BESCOM has announced a major power outage in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar on 19 November due to KPTCL’s quarterly maintenance work. The electricity disruption will affect multiple layouts from 10 am to 5 pm. Residents are advised to plan accordingly.

Bengaluru: Residents of Bengaluru are advised to prepare for a major power outage on 19 November, as several key areas across the city will experience electricity disruption. BESCOM has confirmed that the outage is being implemented to facilitate KPTCL’s quarterly maintenance work. More than 50 layouts, including prominent areas such as Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, and Malleswaram, will be affected. The disruption is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm and is aimed at ensuring a smoother and more reliable power supply in the coming months.

Areas Affected by the Power Cut

BESCOM has provided detailed information regarding the areas that will experience the power outage. The affected localities include Rajajinagar from 1st Block to 6th Block and surrounding areas, Gubanna Industrial Area, Dr Modi Hospital Road, Manjunathanagar, Shivanagar, and Agrahara Dasarahalli.

Other affected regions include West of Chord Road from 1st Cross to 5th Cross, Mahaganapathi Nagar, KHB Colony 2nd Stage, and Devaiah Park. Additional areas impacted are Nagappa Block, Link Road, Shani Mahatma Temple, Prakash Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Subramanyanagar, LN Pura, Rajkumar Road, Dayananda Nagar, Sai Mandir, Harishchandra Ghat, Maruti Extension, Brigade Gateway Apartments, Palace Guttahalli, Muneshwara Block, as well as Malleswaram Swimming Pool, Pipeline, and surrounding localities.

Timings and Purpose of the Outage

The power cut will be in effect from 10 am to 5 pm on November 19. BESCOM has clarified that the disruption is necessary to carry out maintenance work safely and efficiently. Residents are urged to plan their activities accordingly, particularly those relying on uninterrupted electricity for work or essential services.

Advisory to Residents

Authorities have advised the public to ensure that all electrical appliances are switched off during the outage and to avoid using high-power devices immediately after the electricity is restored. This planned maintenance is expected to improve the overall stability and reliability of Bengaluru’s power supply in the long term.