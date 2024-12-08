Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill

A Bengaluru tenant has filed an FIR against his landlord for locking him out over a rent dispute. The tenant withheld rent due to unresolved water and electricity issues. He seeks police intervention, demanding the landlord allow him to return and resolve the conflict.

A commercial building in Bengaluru city is at the centre of a dispute after an elderly couple accused their tenant of arrogance and failure to pay a Rs 21,000 monthly electricity bill. The tension escalated when the tenant, who resides in the building, alleged that his landlord had locked him out of the house due to an unresolved issue with the rent and utilities.

The tenant has filed a complaint at the Chamarajpet Police Station, leading to an FIR. According to the complaint, a rent agreement of ₹5 lakhs was signed in advance for the house, with a monthly rent of Rs 50,000. However, the tenant claims that shortly after moving in, problems with the water and electricity supply arose. Despite repeatedly informing the house owner, Geeta, about these issues, no action was taken to resolve them.

The tenant stated that he withheld rent payments as a result of the unresolved problems, suggesting the owner use the advance money to cover the unpaid rent. The situation worsened when the landlord, Geeta, allegedly visited the house and demanded the rent. The tenant explained that the issues with the water and electricity had not been addressed, and he refused to pay until they were fixed.

The situation took a more serious turn when the tenant left the house, only to find that the house and the gate had been locked by the owner. The tenant claims that this left him and his family stranded outside the property.

In response to the owner's actions, the tenant has called for an intervention at the police station, demanding that the owner provide a satisfactory explanation and allow them to return to the house without any further trouble. The matter is still under investigation as authorities work to resolve the conflict between the landlord and tenant.

