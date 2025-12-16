BESCOM has announced 12-hour power outages in several Bengaluru areas till December 19 due to emergency maintenance work at the Byadarahalli distribution centre. Electricity will be disrupted from 10 am to 10 pm in more than 20 localities.

Bengaluru residents have been alerted about a major power cut affecting more than 20 areas under the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) until December 19. The outage, scheduled from 10 am to 10 pm, comes as part of emergency maintenance work aimed at increasing the converter capacity at the Byadarahalli power distribution centre. Residents in affected areas, including Madeshwaranagar, Prasanna Layout, and Byadarahalli, have been advised to plan their activities accordingly as electricity supply will remain disrupted for 12 hours each day.

Areas Affected By The Power Cut

According to the Superintending Engineer of BESCOM West Circle, the power disruption will affect areas around:

Madeshwaranagar, Prasanna Layout, Hosahalli, Industrial Area, Herohalli, Tunganagar, Vishweshwara Nagar, Anjana Nagar, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Sunkadakatti, Nilgiri Hegganahalli, Kodigehalli, Skanda Nagar, Chikkagollarhatti, Seegehalli, Padmavati Industrial Area, Shantilal Layout, BBMP Plant, Rangegowda Layout, Kannahalli, Sunkadakatte Industrial Area, D Group Layout, and RHCS Layout.

BESCOM has stated that the outages are necessary to ensure stable and reliable power supply in the future, as the maintenance work involves upgrading critical infrastructure at the Byadarahalli distribution centre.

Duration Of Power Disruption

Residents in the affected areas can expect power disruption daily from 10 am to 10 pm until December 19. The 12-hour outage may impact daily routines and business operations, particularly for small enterprises and households relying on uninterrupted electricity.

How To File Electricity Related Complaints?

BESCOM has provided multiple channels for residents to report electricity-related issues or complaints during the outage:

Bengaluru City South Circle: 8277884011

Bengaluru City West Circle: 8277884012

Bengaluru City East Circle: 8277884013

Bengaluru City North Circle: 8277884014

Complaints can also be filed via WhatsApp, allowing residents to report issues conveniently during the outage period.