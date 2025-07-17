BESCOM has announced scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru Rural and Urban areas, including Devanahalli and Cooke Town, from July 17 to 24 due to infrastructure upgrades. Residents are advised to plan ahead during outages.

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced scheduled power outages in multiple areas of Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts starting July 17, as part of essential infrastructure upgrades and maintenance works.

Devanahalli and Bengaluru Rural to Experience Daily Outages

According to an official statement by BESCOM, parts of Devanahalli and Bengaluru Rural will face daily power cuts between 12 pm and 4 pm from July 17 to July 24. These outages are necessary to facilitate the replacement of conductors along the 66 kV Doddaballapura-Devanahalli transmission line, which connects to the 220 kV Doddaballapura power station.

The work is being carried out under the supervision of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and will affect operations at several 66/11 kV substations.

Residents Advised to Plan Ahead

BESCOM has advised residents in the affected areas to plan their daily activities accordingly during the maintenance window to minimise inconvenience.

Areas Affected in Bengaluru Rural (12 pm to 4 pm)

The following areas are expected to experience daily power outages from July 17 to July 24: