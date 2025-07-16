A BESCOM contract employee in Karnataka died by suicide after being extorted by fraudsters threatening “digital arrest.” He was forced to transfer Rs 11 lakh after initially being asked for Rs 1.95 lakh and left a suicide note detailing harassment.

A BESCOM contract employee died by suicide in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district after being extorted by cyber fraudsters who threatened him with “digital arrest.” The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Kumar, who worked as a contract employee at BESCOM in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. He was found hanging from a tree in Kelagere village of Channapatna taluk, having left behind a detailed suicide note.

He said in a handwritten message that a guy named Vikram Goswami, posing as a representative of the Central Bureau of Investigation, was blackmailing him and forcing him to give money.

According to Kumar, the guy demanded Rs 1.95 lakh from him and threatened to have him arrested. Under stress and fearing for his family’s safety, Kumara initially transferred Rs 1.95 lakh to the fraudster, who allegedly demanded more money as time went on and continued to presurise him through continuous surveillance threats and house arrest warnings.

However, the calls persisted, and he was instructed to move further funds to different accounts. According to NDTV, he paid a total of Rs 11 lakh.

“I am ending my life because of this harassment and ill health," Kumar wrote in the note, which he also asked not to be ignored. The victim was found hanging from a tree. Kumar included the mobile numbers of those who allegedly harassed him.

Channapatna’s MK Doddi Police visited the spot where Kumar’s body was discovered and registered a case. The investigation has subsequently been transferred to the Cyber Crime (CEN) Police Station for further action.

Similar ‘Digital Arrest’ Case in Karnataka

In a related digital arrest case, an elderly couple in Karnataka's Belagavi district recently committed themselves. Diogjeron Nazareth, age 83, and his wife, Flaviana Nazareth, age 78, were discovered dead at their home on March 27.

In his alleged letter, Diogjeron claimed that he had been tricked by cybercriminals posing as the Mumbai crime branch in order to demand money. It is stated that Diogjeron Nazareth moved Rs 59.63 lakh to 22 bank accounts in many different states.