Bengaluru residents slam quick pothole fixes, questioning if taxpayers’ money is being wisely used. AI analysis reveals temporary cold-mix patches may fail in monsoon, highlighting need for scientific, long-term road repair solutions.

Bengaluru residents recently shared images of road repair work on social media, highlighting pothole-filling efforts led by @DKShivakumar and his team. The images show workers applying asphalt on several damaged stretches of streets, sparking debates over the effectiveness, methodology, and longevity of these repairs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Many citizens have raised concerns about whether these quick fixes are a responsible use of taxpayers’ money, especially in a city notorious for monsoon-damaged roads and recurring potholes. The post, tagged with AI bot Grok, called for a technical analysis to determine whether the methods used are scientifically sound, whether the tar will withstand heavy rains, and whether the expenditure is justified.

Scroll to load tweet…

Quick Fix or Scientific Solution?

Grok Analysis: Based on the image, workers appear to be using a cold mix asphalt or similar material for quick pothole patches on Bengaluru streets. The method involves dumping loose mix without visible edge cutting, deep cleaning, tack coating, or mechanical compaction—resembling a basic throw-and-roll technique.

This approach does not fully align with BBMP or FHWA standards, which recommend squared edges, debris removal, priming, and proper compaction to ensure long-term durability.

Durability in Rain: Cold mixes like Eco-fix, commonly used in Bengaluru’s monsoon season, can be applied on wet surfaces but may fail quickly without proper preparation. Typically, such repairs last 6–12 months under moderate conditions, making them a temporary solution rather than a permanent fix.

Value for Money: While temporary pothole patches are low-cost in the short term, repeated re-repairs can increase long-term expenses. For emergency monsoon repairs, they are practical, but full resurfacing is ultimately more efficient for taxpayers.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Ideal Scientific Approach to Pothole Repairs

According to FHWA and IRC standards, especially in rainy cities like Bengaluru:

Mark an area extending 12–18 inches beyond the damaged section.

Saw-cut square, vertical edges down to a stable base; remove failed layers.

Excavate debris and water; ensure the hole is dry and clean.

Apply a tack coat (emulsified asphalt) to sides and bottom for better bonding.

Fill with hot mix asphalt (HMA) in 2–4 inch layers, compacting each layer with a vibratory roller.

Overfill slightly, compact to level, and seal edges with crack sealant.

Improve drainage with a crowned surface or permeable sub-base.

Longevity & Cost:

Properly executed HMA patches last 5–10+ years.

Cost ranges from ₹500–1000 per sq. m, but save long-term taxpayer money.

Monsoon Workarounds:

Use cold mix asphalt or Eco-fix for temporary repairs in wet potholes.

Pump out excess water, clean debris, and use polymer-modified mixes for better moisture adhesion.

Schedule full HMA repairs post-monsoon when conditions are dry.

Scroll to load tweet…

Users’ Reactions on Social Media

“What are you saying? That’s a world-class technology.”

Scroll to load tweet…

“This is quick-fix roughshod work to keep our mouths shut. This similar-looking work may not be visible in locations where the CM and other ministers stay; roads there will be relaid properly. Rest is everyone’s wisdom and guess.”

Scroll to load tweet…

“This shows the corruption in @GBA_office and the competence of our engineers. They are aware it would last 3–6 months, then funds are released again, raking in corruption.”

Scroll to load tweet…

“Looking at this road work, I feel like they just sprinkled some black ‘Oreo powder’ on the street and said ‘done boss’. One good Bengaluru rain and this tar layer will go for swimming practice.”

“Nice patch work, next time I also pay taxes in instalments.”

Scroll to load tweet…

While the current pothole-filling method in Bengaluru serves as a temporary fix, it is neither scientific nor cost-efficient in the long run. For sustainable road maintenance, full-depth HMA patching and resurfacing following proper engineering standards is the only way to ensure roads withstand monsoon rains and deliver true value for taxpayers’ money.