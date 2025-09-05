Hyderabad police arrested nine people, including a doctor and IT professional, in a major drug bust. The accused reportedly sourced MDMA from Bengaluru and sold it via Grindr. Investigations are underway to trace more buyers.

In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested nine individuals, including a surgeon, an IT recruiter, and a sex worker, in connection with an MDMA drug racket. Investigators revealed that the prime accused, Ramakanth, allegedly procured the drug from Bengaluru and sold it to customers in the city using Grindr, a gay dating app.

How The Drug Racket Operated

According to police officials, Ramakanth alias Kiran (44), a resident of Chilkalguda and native of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, along with his associate Mudavath Prasad (30) of L B Nagar, Telangana, had been running the racket for months. Ramakanth allegedly purchased 100 grams of MDMA from a Nigerian supplier in Bengaluru and smuggled it into Hyderabad for resale.

“With Prasad’s help, Ramakanth sold the drug to multiple customers. Following a tip-off, police raided his flat and seized the consignment,” said Dr. B Bala Swamy, DCP (East).

Customers Included Professionals

During the investigation, police traced several of Ramakanth’s customers. Among them was Dr Atif Abdul Samee, a practicing surgeon at a hospital in Malakpet and resident of Saidabad. Others included Shaik Sameer, an IT recruiter from Karmanghat, and K Vinay Kumar, identified as a sex worker, along with six others.

Grindr Used As A Platform For Drug Sales

Investigators revealed that Ramakanth created a Grindr profile to contact potential buyers. He used a special symbol on his profile to indicate drug availability.

“It was observed that the accused and his clients were also indulging in bisexual activities under the influence of drugs,” DCP Bala Swamy said.

Police stated that Ramakanth purchased MDMA at ₹10,000 per gram in Bengaluru and resold it in Hyderabad at ₹15,000 per gram, making huge profits.

Investigation Continues

Authorities are now examining Ramakanth’s call records and social media activity to identify more individuals linked to the racket. Police said efforts are ongoing to track down others who may have procured drugs from him.