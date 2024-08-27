Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police raid suspected rowdies' homes at Yelahanka, Vidyaranyapura; search for weapons

    Bengaluru police launched a major operation at 5 a.m. this morning, raiding homes of suspected rowdies in Yelahanka, Kodigehalli, and Vidyaranyapuram. Several arrests have been made, including a suspect named Long. The raids are ongoing as authorities target illegal activities and weapons.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 9:53 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    The Bengaluru police have launched a major operation this morning, raiding the homes of suspected rowdies in the North-Eastern Division. The raids began at 5 a.m. and are focused on areas including Yelahanka, Kodigehalli, and Vidyaranyapuram.

    The police action targets the residences of active rowdies, with officers conducting thorough searches for weapons and other illegal items. During the operation, authorities discovered a suspect named Long in one of the houses being raided.

    As of now, several individuals have been detained, and the raids are ongoing. The police continue to investigate and arrest those involved, aiming to curb criminal activities in these neighbourhoods.

