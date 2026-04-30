Bengaluru police arrested 16 people, including foreign nationals, and seized drugs worth ₹36 crore in a major crackdown. The haul included LSD, MDMA, ganja, cocaine, and heroin, exposing a large network.

Bengaluru police are continuing their major crackdown on the city's drug mafia. In a series of separate operations, they have arrested 16 people, including four foreign nationals, and seized drugs worth a whopping ₹36 crore.

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The operations were a joint effort by the CCB's Anti-Narcotics Wing and police from Bagalur, Adugodi, Chikkajala, HSR Layout, Yeshwanthpur, Jalahalli, and Jnanabharathi stations. The haul is massive. It includes 9.64 grams of MDMA, 5 kg of hydro ganja, 19,755 LSD strips, 11.4 kg of ganja, 156 grams of heroin, 618 grams of charas, and 332 grams of cocaine. The total value of the seized drugs is estimated to be ₹36.67 crore.

Among those arrested are four foreign nationals, eight people from other states, and four locals. Officials say the accused have links to both interstate and international drug networks. They were buying the drugs through the darknet and targeting college students and employees of private companies. The police are now digging deeper to uncover the entire network.

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Record LSD Seizure Worth ₹11 Crore

In one of the biggest catches, Bagalur police arrested two men from Kerala who were trying to sell drugs in the city. They seized a record number of LSD strips from them. The arrested men, Mohammed Rafi and Ajmal, were caught with 19,755 LSD strips worth ₹11.87 crore and 315 grams of charas. This is a record-breaking seizure for the Bagalur police station, led by Inspector B.S. Ashok's team. Police say Rafi is a known drug peddler with previous cases against him. He was running the drug racket under the guise of a textile business, travelling to Thailand to source the drugs. He had roped in Ajmal by promising him easy money. The police acted on a specific tip-off.

Foreigners Caught with ₹17.50 Crore Drugs

In another major operation, the CCB arrested two Nigerian nationals, Valentine Nwalbili and Ambrose. The police seized drugs worth ₹17.50 crore from them, including 5.155 kg of MDMA, 5.195 grams of hydro ganja, 332 grams of cocaine, and 315 grams of drug-laced gummies. This operation was carried out by ACP M.N. Nagaraj's team under the guidance of CCB DCP-2 Raja Imam Qasim, following a credible tip.

Four-Month Tally: ₹130 Crore Drugs Seized, 2,600 Arrested

These recent busts are part of a larger, sustained effort by the Bengaluru police. Over the last four months alone, they have seized drugs worth ₹130 crore. During this period, they have arrested more than 2,600 people, including peddlers and users. Out of these, 256 were peddlers and 1,703 were drug users. A total of 1,959 cases have been registered. The arrested individuals include 2,591 locals and 21 foreign nationals.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara praised the Bengaluru police for their commendable work. He said, “The war against drugs will continue to make Karnataka drug-free. I have given clear instructions to take strict legal action against anyone involved in drug sales, without any leniency.”

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