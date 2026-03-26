Xylazine, a veterinary sedative, is now a growing global drug threat. Often mixed with opioids like fentanyl, it increases overdose risk and causes severe health damage, including skin ulcers and limb loss. Known as the 'zombie drug', it cannot be reversed by naloxone. Rising misuse, especially in the United States, has alarmed health officials.

A powerful veterinary drug called Xylazine is raising serious concern worldwide as its misuse among humans continues to grow. Originally developed to sedate animals during medical procedures, as mentioned by a study published in Science Direct, it is now increasingly being found mixed with illegal drugs, especially in the United States.

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The issue has drawn attention in India after a video, reportedly from Chandigarh, showed a Blinkit delivery worker standing motionless for nearly two hours in Sector 33B. Police later took him for medical evaluation.

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While some on social media linked the behaviour to drug effects, including claims about the so-called 'zombie drug', there is no official confirmation and the reports remain unverified.

Health experts warn that the rising misuse of xylazine is linked to higher overdose deaths and serious health damage, including severe skin wounds, which is why it has earned the nickname 'zombie drug'.

Many believe that the drug turns people into 'zombies', but that's a misleading notion. Xylazine's effects are medical, not supernatural. The real danger is the hidden use in drugs, increasing overdose risk and severe health damage.

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What is xylazine and why is it used?

According to Science Direct article, Xylazine was first created in 1962 in Germany as a sedative and pain reliever for animals. It is mainly used by veterinarians to calm animals, reduce pain, and relax muscles during surgery or testing.

The drug works by slowing down the brain and nervous system. It lowers heart rate and blood pressure, making the body feel relaxed and sleepy. Because of these effects, it is not approved for human use.

Despite this, it is still easy to find online and is relatively cheap. This has made it attractive in illegal drug markets.

How the drug entered illegal use

Xylazine misuse reportedly first appeared in Puerto Rico in the early 2000s. Since then, it has spread across the United States and is now found in many street drugs. Dealers often mix xylazine with opioids like heroin and fentanyl. This helps make the drug last longer and increases its effects without raising costs.

It is also sometimes found in cocaine and other drugs. Many users do not even know they are taking it.

Reports show that cases of xylazine use have risen sharply since 2015, with a major increase seen in recent years.

Why it is called the 'zombie drug'

The name 'zombie drug' comes from its frightening effects on the human body. Xylazine can cause deep sleep, confusion, and slow breathing. People may appear lifeless or unable to move properly.

More dangerously, it can cause severe skin damage. Users often develop open wounds, ulcers, and infections. These wounds can spread and become so serious that they may lead to amputation.

Doctors say the damage happens because the drug reduces blood flow, making it harder for the body to heal.

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Dangerous effects on the body

Xylazine affects several parts of the body:

Heart and blood pressure: It can slow the heart and lower blood pressure to dangerous levels

Breathing: It can cause breathing to slow down or stop

Brain: It leads to drowsiness, memory loss, and confusion

Skin and tissues: It can cause wounds, infections, and tissue death

Blood sugar: It may increase blood sugar levels

In some cases, it has also been linked to lung problems and heart damage.

A deadly mix with opioids

One of the biggest dangers is when xylazine is mixed with opioids like fentanyl. Both drugs slow breathing and brain activity. When used together, the effects become stronger and more dangerous. This increases the risk of fatal overdose.

A major concern is that naloxone, a medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses, does not work on xylazine. This makes treatment harder and delays life-saving care.

Rising deaths and global concern

Recent data shows a sharp rise in overdose deaths linked to xylazine, especially in the United States. In some areas, the drug has been found in a large share of fentanyl-related deaths. Authorities in the US have called it an “emerging threat”. Reports suggest that nearly half of overdose cases in some studies involved multiple drugs, including xylazine.

Cases have also started appearing in Europe, raising fears that the problem may spread further.

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Real-life cases highlight risks

Several reported cases show how dangerous xylazine can be:

A man in the UK died after unknowingly taking drugs mixed with xylazine and fentanyl

In the US, users have reported severe wounds that exposed bone

Outreach workers in New York have seen a sharp rise in skin injuries among drug users

In early 2024, Public Health Scotland warned that users may unknowingly consume xylazine as it is being mixed into other drugs. BBC reported that the substance was found in several deaths, raising concern. Experts say drug adulteration is increasing, with xylazine now appearing in heroin and street benzodiazepines, often without users’ knowledge.

Health workers say many people are unaware they are using the drug until serious harm occurs.

Why it is hard to control

Xylazine is not classified as a controlled substance in some countries, including parts of North America. This makes it easier to access compared to drugs like heroin. It is also used legally in veterinary medicine, which adds to the challenge of regulating it.

Experts say its low cost and availability make it attractive to illegal drug suppliers.

Treatment challenges

Treating xylazine overdose is difficult. There is no approved medicine specifically for humans. Doctors usually rely on supportive care, such as helping patients breathe and monitoring vital signs.

Some drugs used in animals may reverse its effects, but they are not widely approved for human use. In cases involving opioids, naloxone is still given, but it only treats the opioid part of the overdose.

Growing need for action

Health experts say urgent steps are needed to control the spread of xylazine. These include better monitoring of drug supplies, stronger rules on its sale, and more awareness among users and healthcare workers.

Without action, experts warn that the drug could worsen the already serious global drug crisis.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or professional advice. Always consult qualified experts or healthcare professionals for guidance, diagnosis or treatment.