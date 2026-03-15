A Bengaluru man’s viral video showing a 6.5 km commute taking over an hour has sparked debate online, highlighting the city’s severe traffic congestion and daily struggles faced by commuters.

Bengaluru: Anyone living in Bengaluru knows that the city's traffic, or 'Silicon Traffic' as some call it, is no joke. Social media is full of posts about this daily struggle. Now, a video shared on Instagram by a Bengaluru resident named Pankaj Huria is making a lot of noise, perfectly capturing the pain of commuting in the city.

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Over an hour for a short trip

Pankaj left his home at 9:15 AM. His office is just 6.5 kilometres away. But even after spending more than half an hour on the road, he was nowhere near his destination. In the video, he showed his Google Maps screen. It showed he still had 4.4 km to go, with an estimated arrival time of 10:16 AM. This meant a simple 6.5 km journey would take him over an hour!

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Netizens give their two cents

Pankaj captioned the video, 'This is the reality of Bengaluru'. As expected, the video went viral and got all sorts of reactions from people online. Many users shared his frustration. One person commented, 'It's the same situation in Delhi, a distance like this would take more than 45 minutes'. Others offered some friendly advice, suggesting, 'You could reach faster if you used a bike or a scooter instead of a car'.

However, some people also criticised Pankaj. One user wrote, 'This is not just a traffic problem, it's your problem too. If you leave early, you can reach in 15-20 minutes. Don't create a bad image of the city'.

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