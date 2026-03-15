Six peacocks were found dead under mysterious circumstances near a farm in Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural. The discovery of 3 males and 3 females in the same spot has raised fears of poisoning. Forest officials are now investigating the matter.

Dabaspete/Nelamangala: A shocking incident has been reported from Nelamangala town in Bengaluru Rural district, where six peacocks were found dead near a farm shed on Friday.

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Six Peacocks Dead in One Spot

The dead birds included three males and three females. What's really worrying is that all six bodies were found together in the same place. This has led to strong suspicions of foul play, with locals and officials fearing that the birds might have been deliberately poisoned by some miscreants.

After being alerted by local residents, a team led by Nelamangala Range Forest Officer Manjunath visited the site to carry out an inspection.

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Natural Death or Poisoning?

Speaking to the media, Manjunath said, "Right now, we don't know if the six peacocks died of natural causes or if there is some other reason. The bodies of the dead peacocks have been sent to the GKVK in Hebbal for a detailed examination. We will take further action only after the report clarifies the exact cause of death."

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