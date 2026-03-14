A massive wildfire has been raging for two days in the Muthodi forest range of Chikkamagaluru, destroying vegetation and threatening wildlife in the nearby Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary as dry leaves and grass fuel the rapidly spreading blaze.

A massive wildfire has been raging for the past two days in the Muthodi forest range of Chikkamagaluru, causing extensive damage to forest land and raising serious concerns among environmentalists and local residents. The blaze is spreading rapidly across several parts of the forest, threatening rich vegetation and wildlife in the region. The situation is particularly alarming as the affected area falls within the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, one of the state's important biodiversity hotspots.

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Fire Spreading For Kilometres

According to local residents, the fire has been spreading rapidly through forest areas surrounding Emrahalli and Hosakhan. Thick layers of dry leaves and grass on the forest floor have fuelled the flames, allowing the fire to spread across kilometres within a short span of time.

As a result, a large number of rare plants and trees have already been destroyed, dealing a major blow to the forest's biodiversity. The intense fire also poses a serious threat to animals and birds inhabiting the sanctuary. Forest experts believe that many animals may have fled to safer parts of the forest in an attempt to escape the flames.

Staff Shortage Hampers Firefighting Efforts

Forest Department personnel are currently working on the ground to bring the wildfire under control and prevent it from spreading further. However, local residents claim that a shortage of forest watchers and staff is making the task extremely difficult.

People have also expressed concern that the necessary fire lines, which are clear gaps in vegetation created to prevent the spread of forest fires, were not established in certain vulnerable areas. According to locals, the fire spread rapidly in regions such as Jenukallugiri, Kagemanegiri and along the Guest House Road because proper fire lines had not been created.

Residents and environmentalists have urged authorities to immediately deploy additional personnel and firefighting equipment to fully contain the blaze. They have also called on the department to take stronger preventive measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.