In Chikkamagaluru, two daughters from Birur broke tradition by performing their father’s last rites. Their act has been widely praised for challenging gender norms and setting an inspiring example of equality in family responsibilities.

In many parts of India, performing funeral rites is traditionally considered the responsibility of male family members. However, changing social attitudes and growing awareness about gender equality are gradually challenging such long-standing customs. In a remarkable example from Birur, two sisters stepped forward to perform their father’s last rites themselves, breaking tradition and setting an inspiring example for the community.

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Sisters Step Forward To Perform Father’s Last Rites

B.S. Vishwanath, a resident of Birur and a member of the Bhavasar community, passed away after a prolonged illness. As he did not have any sons, it is customary in many families for a male relative to step in and perform the funeral rites.

However, Vishwanath’s elder daughter, Aishwarya, decided that she would personally perform the final rituals for her father.

Breaking Tradition With Family’s Support

After discussing the matter with family elders, Aishwarya received their support and permission to carry out the rituals. On Friday, accompanied by her younger sister and brother-in-law, she performed the funeral rites with dignity and devotion.

At the Hindu Rudrabhoomi cremation ground in Birur, Aishwarya carried the traditional earthen pot on her shoulder, walked around her father’s body as per custom, and completed the final rites to bid him a heartfelt farewell.

Act Praised By Community Members

The sisters’ decision has been widely appreciated by members of the Bhavasar community, friends, and local residents. Many praised their courage and willingness to challenge traditional gender roles.

One local resident remarked, “The daughter has fulfilled her father’s debt by performing the duty that society often expects only a son to do.”

Their act has sparked conversations within the community about equality and the evolving role of daughters in family responsibilities.