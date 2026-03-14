How Middle East Tensions Are Disrupting Dharwad Alphonso Mango Exports
Mango growers in Dharwad and nearby districts are rethinking export plans after Middle East tensions disrupted shipments to Gulf markets, horticulture officials and growers’ leaders say. Experts note that farmers are exploring alternative markets.
Alphonso Mango Exports From Dharwad Face Uncertainty
For nearly a decade, Alphonso mangoes from parts of Dharwad, Belagavi and Haveri have been exported to Gulf and European countries. Farmers were preparing to send shipments to markets like Abu Dhabi, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Iraq from the first week of April. However, the ongoing conflict in the region has forced exporters to pause their plans, leaving growers anxious.
Gulf Markets Preferred for Simpler Rules and Better Prices
Farmers usually prefer exporting mangoes to Gulf countries because quality checks there are easier than in Europe, and the prices are higher than what local markets offer. Last season, growers from Dharwad, Haveri and Belagavi exported more than 300 metric tonnes of Alphonso mangoes. This year, however, regular export traders have not contacted the farmers yet, increasing their worries.
Growers Search for New Global Markets
Instead of waiting, the growers’ association has started exploring new markets. According to honorary president Rajendra Poddar, farmers are trying to export Alphonso mangoes to the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore this season. Singapore has already begun placing orders, giving farmers some hope.
Talks Underway With Export Traders
The association is in contact with traders in Delhi and Vasai who can help export mangoes to the US and the UK. However, Poddar said farmers are concerned about high taxes in the United States and are carefully studying the rules before finalising any agreements.
Lower Harvest May Boost Domestic Prices
This year’s mango harvest is expected to be smaller, which could increase demand in Indian markets. Apart from Karnataka, states like Kerala and Maharashtra are also seeing reduced mango production. Because of this, farmers believe they may still earn good prices locally even if exports decline.
Farmers Begin Direct Export After Government Training
Earlier, most farmers sold mangoes to middlemen who managed exports. But this season things are changing. The Horticulture Department organised training workshops on how to grow export-quality mangoes. According to Deputy Director Kashinath Bhadrannavar, more than 100 farmers have now registered to export their produce directly after receiving training.
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