Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra was duped in an online shopping fraud after receiving old clothes instead of razor blades ordered online. A complaint has been filed in Bengaluru against the company and delivery service.

In a bizarre case of online fraud, Upalokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra was cheated after receiving a parcel containing old clothes instead of the razor blades he had ordered online. The incident has raised concerns over the accountability of both e-commerce companies and delivery services in Bengaluru. A formal complaint has been registered at the Central Division’s CEN Police Station, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Details of the Online Order

On 4 February, Justice Phaneendra placed an order for men’s razor blades through the website of the Good Mac Company. Five days later, on 9 February, he received a call from Vijay, a representative of Shadowfax Surface Logistics, informing him that the parcel had arrived and seeking delivery confirmation. As Justice Phaneendra was at his office at the time, he instructed Vijay to deliver the parcel to his home address.

Delivery and Discovery of Fraud

Following his instructions, Vijay delivered the parcel to Justice Phaneendra’s residence and collected ₹699 in cash before leaving. However, when Justice Phaneendra opened the package later in the evening, he discovered that it contained old clothes instead of the razor blades he had ordered.

Upon immediately contacting Vijay regarding the discrepancy, the delivery representative denied any responsibility for the contents of the parcel and advised Justice Phaneendra to get in touch with the concerned company.

Complaint and Legal Action Requested

In his official complaint, Justice Phaneendra urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. He has sought legal action against the Good Mac Company for allegedly cheating him by delivering old clothes instead of the ordered product, as well as against Shadowfax Surface Logistics, the delivery service that handed over the parcel.

The case highlights the growing risks faced by consumers in online transactions and underscores the importance of accountability among e-commerce platforms and logistics providers.