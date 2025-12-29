Bengaluru traffic police announce road closures, parking bans, and diversions on MG Road and key areas for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Citizens advised to follow alternative routes and plan travel in advance for safety and smooth movement.

As the city gears up to welcome 2026, thousands of people, motorists, and pedestrians are expected to flock to MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, St. Mark’s Road, Church Street, and other popular areas for New Year celebrations. To ensure public safety, smooth traffic flow, and minimal inconvenience, the Bengaluru traffic police have announced a series of road closures, parking restrictions, alternative routes, and special arrangements for public transport and cab services. These measures will be in effect from the evening of December 31 until the early hours of January 1.

Major Traffic Restrictions on Key Roads

From 8:00 pm on 31 December to 2:00 am on 1 January, entry for all vehicles, except police and emergency service vehicles, will be prohibited on the following roads:

MG Road: Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road junction near Mayo Hall

Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road junction near Mayo Hall Brigade Road: Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction

Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction Church Street: Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction

Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction Residency Road: Ashirvadam Junction to Mayo Hall Junction

Ashirvadam Junction to Mayo Hall Junction Museum Road: MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI Circle)

MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI Circle) Rest House Road: Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction

Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction Residency Cross Road: Residency Road Junction to MG Road Junction (up to Shankar Nag Theatre)

Parking Restrictions

From 4:00 pm on 31 December to 3:00 am on 1 January, parking will be prohibited (except for police and emergency vehicles) on the following roads:

MG Road: Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle

Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle Brigade Road: Cauvery Emporium Junction to Old PS Junction

Cauvery Emporium Junction to Old PS Junction Church Street: Brigade Road Junction to St. Mark’s Road Junction

Brigade Road Junction to St. Mark’s Road Junction Rest House Road: Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction

Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction Museum Road: MG Road Junction to SBI Circle

MG Road Junction to SBI Circle Residency Road: Ashirvadam Junction to Mayo Hall Junction

Alternative Routes for Restricted Traffic

Vehicles on MG Road from Queen’s Circle towards Halasuru should turn left at Anil Kumble Circle, proceed via Central Street-BRV Junction, turn right onto Cubbon Road, and rejoin MG Road at Webb’s Junction. Vehicles from Halasuru to Cantonment should turn right at Trinity Circle, travel via Halasuru Road and Dickenson Road, and join Cubbon Road. Parking is allowed on Kamaraj Road, from Cubbon Road Junction to Commercial Street Junction. Vehicles from Ejipura should turn right at India Garage, then left at ASC Centre, and proceed via Trinity. Vehicles from HAL should turn right at ASC Centre and proceed via Trinity. Pedestrians on Brigade Road must walk from MG Road Junction towards Opera Junction; walking in the opposite direction is prohibited. Vehicles parked on MG Road, Brigade Road, Rest House Road, Church Street, Residency Road, and St. Mark’s Road must be removed by 4:00 pm on 31 December, or fines will be imposed.

Parking Arrangements

Shivajinagar BMTC Shopping Complex (First Floor)

UB City

Garuda Mall

Kamaraj Road: Cubbon Road Junction to Commercial Street Junction

Cab and Auto Pickup/Drop-off Locations

Road Name Pickup Location Drop-off Location Cubbon Road Near BRV Junction, Chinnaswamy Stadium Gate No. 6 Near BRV Junction, Chinnaswamy Stadium Gate No. 6 Queen's Road CTO Junction CTO Junction Raj Bhavan CTO Junction Cubbon Park Metro Cubbon Road BRV Ground Gate No. 6 BRV Ground Gate No. 6 MG Road Trinity Circle Trinity Circle

Starting Points for BMTC Buses and Tempo Traveller Vehicles

Anil Kumble Circle

Decathlon (Brigade Road)

Hosmat Hospital

Mayo Hall Junction

Trinity Circle

Ashirvadam Junction

BMTC Bus and Tempo Traveller Routes

Ashirvadam to Bannerghatta

Anil Kumble to Banashankari

Anil Kumble to NICE Road Junction

Anil Kumble to Sunkadakatte via Modi Hospital Road

Decathlon Opera Junction to NICE Road Junction via Richmond Circle

Hosmat Hospital to Marathahalli

Mayo Hall to Chikkajala

Mayo Hall to Madavara

Trinity to Bagalur

Trinity to Hoskote

These measures have been implemented to ensure public safety, smooth traffic movement, and accessibility during Bengaluru’s high-footfall New Year celebrations. Citizens are advised to follow traffic rules, use alternative routes, and plan their travel in advance.