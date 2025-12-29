BMRCL extends metro services for New Year's Eve 2026 on the Purple, Green, and Yellow lines, with last trains running as late as 3:10 am on Jan 1. MG Road station will be closed from 10 pm, with Trinity and Cubbon Park as alternatives.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the extension of metro train services on the Purple Line, Green Line, and Yellow Line on the occasion of New Year's Eve 2026, to facilitate safe and convenient travel for the public, the metro operator said in a statement.

Extended Metro Timings for New Year's Eve

On the occasion of New Year's Eve 2026, the departure time of the last metro trains from terminal stations on January 1, 2026 (after midnight of December 31, 2025) on the Purple line, from Whitefield to Challaghatta will be 1:45 am, and from Challaghatta to Whitefield will be 2 am. On the Green Line, the last metro train from Madavara to Silk Institute departs at 2 am, and the last train from Silk Institute to Madavara also departs at 2 am. The last metro train from R.V. Road to Bommasandra on the Yellow Line departs at 3:10 am, and the last train from Bommasandra to R.V. Road departs at 1:30 am. The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic, towards all four directions, Whitefield, Challaghatta, on the Purple Line and Madavara, Silk Institute on the Green Line, will depart at 2:45 AM.

The trains will operate at 8-minute intervals on the Purple and Green Lines and at 15-minute intervals on the Yellow Line from 11:30 PM on December 31, 2025, until the end of the extended service period, the release said.

Special Arrangements for MG Road Area

In view of the anticipated large public gathering in the MG Road area, MG Road Metro Station will be closed for entry and exit from 10 pm on 31 December 2025. However, trains will halt at the adjacent stations, Trinity and Cubbon Park, for the boarding and deboarding of passengers.

Ticketing Information

The BMRCL has revealed through the release that the token sales at Trinity and Cubbon Park Metro Stations will be discontinued after 11:00 PM. Passengers travelling after 11 pm from these stations are advised to purchase return-journey tickets in advance via QR codes or to use smart cards with sufficient balance.

The metro operator has also requested the commuters to plan their travel and cooperate with metro staff and security personnel to ensure a safe, smooth, and orderly travel experience during the New Year celebrations. (ANI)