Bengaluru introduces a new waste management model with a mobile app for bulky waste collection and a sustainable plan to recycle animal waste. The BSWML initiative aims to improve sanitation, boost revenue, and promote eco-friendly urban living.

Bengaluru: As the city’s waste disposal problem worsens by the day, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has taken another significant and progressive step. Moving away from outdated methods such as dumping garbage outside the homes of those who litter, BSWML is now adopting a new model for urban waste management.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A new mobile application has been developed for the collection of bulky waste items such as furniture and commodes. Through this app, citizens can conveniently request doorstep waste disposal services.

Separate Plan for Animal Waste Management

To enhance animal waste disposal in the city, BSWML has floated a separate tender for a five-year period covering five municipal zones of Bengaluru. An estimated 250 tonnes of animal waste is generated daily from meat shops, chicken stalls, fish markets, and outlets selling pork and beef.

This waste is often dumped indiscriminately in vacant plots or near lakes, leading to severe environmental pollution. To address this issue, BSWML has introduced new measures under the revised management plan.

Registration Made Mandatory

Under the new scheme, registration has been made mandatory for all meat shops. Disposal of animal waste from registered shops will be handled by contractor teams appointed by BSWML.

Instead of directly discarding the collected waste, the organisation plans to recycle it into food products for dogs, cats, and fish, promoting both sustainability and effective waste utilisation.

Processing Plants in Ramanagara, Bidadi, Hoskote, and Mulbagal

BSWML is constructing dedicated animal waste processing plants in Ramanagara, Bidadi, Hoskote, and Mulbagal. These facilities will produce gas and other by-products from the collected waste.

This initiative will not only help maintain environmental cleanliness but also curb the problem of stray dogs attacking humans after feeding on discarded animal waste. Additionally, it will prevent lakes and open spaces from being filled with waste material.

Financial Benefits from Taxes and Service Fees

With the mandatory registration of meat shops, the city corporation’s tax revenue is expected to rise. Furthermore, BSWML has decided to impose a service fee of ₹5 per kilogram of animal waste collected and processed.

“The problem of animal waste disposal in the city was a major challenge. The new tender and registration system will offer a permanent solution. With public cooperation, Bengaluru will surely transform into a cleaner and healthier city,” — Karigowda, Head, BSWML