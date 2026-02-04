Bengaluru Metro fares will increase by 5% from February 9, as approved by the state government. The hike affects all lines, with fares rising by 2-5 rupees. BMRCL cites rising electricity, maintenance, and staff costs as reasons for the increase.

Commuters of Namma Metro, the lifeline of Bengaluru, are set to feel the impact of a fare increase. The state government has officially approved a 5 percent rise in metro fares, citing rising operational costs. The new rates will come into effect from Monday, February 9, 2026, affecting daily commuters across all metro lines. This revision aims to maintain service quality and support the expansion of new metro routes.

Decision Approved in BMRCL Board Meeting

The fare hike proposal was discussed in detail during a high-level board meeting of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) a few days ago. The corporation highlighted that increased electricity costs, higher maintenance expenses, and staff salary increments made the fare revision necessary. The state government has now granted final approval for the proposal.

New Metro Fares Effective from February 9

The new fares will take effect on February 9, 2026, coinciding with last year’s fare revision date. A 5 percent increase has been applied across routes, resulting in a difference of 2 to 5 rupees between minimum and maximum fares. BMRCL is expected to release the official fare chart shortly.

Sample fare revisions include:

Whitefield – Challaghatta (Purple Line): ₹90 → ₹95

Silk Institute – Madavara (Green Line): ₹90 → ₹95

RV Road – Bommasandra (Yellow Line): ₹60 → ₹63

Majestic – Whitefield: ₹80 → ₹84

Majestic – Bommasandra: ₹80 → ₹84

Majestic – Challaghatta: ₹60 → ₹63

Minimum fare for one station: ₹10 → ₹11

Maximum fare on all routes: ₹90 → ₹95

Commuters Express Outrage

The fare hike has triggered dissatisfaction among daily metro commuters. Many expressed concerns over rising public transport costs amid the increasing prices of essential commodities.

“We are already struggling with daily expenses. What will happen if fares keep rising even for public transport?” questioned one commuter. BMRCL, however, stated that the financial adjustment is essential to maintain metro services and fund future expansions.

Uncertainty Over Smart Card Discounts

It remains unclear whether discounts for metro smart card users will be affected by the fare hike. More information on this will be provided in the official announcement from BMRCL. In any case, commuters should expect slightly higher travel costs from Monday.