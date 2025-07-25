In Bengaluru, a man allegedly murdered his three-months pregnant wife and lived with her decomposing body for two days before fleeing. The couple had married against their families' wishes. Police arrested the accused on Thursday.

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old youth has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering his 22-year-old pregnant wife and continuing to live in their home for nearly two days with her decomposing body. The woman, identified as Sumana, was three months pregnant at the time of her death.

Police say the accused, Shivam, a painter from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, was in a relationship with Sumana for five years. Despite their families' disapproval, the couple married six months ago and moved to Bengaluru, where they had been living for the past five months.

Murder Followed Alleged Domestic Dispute

According to police sources, Shivam frequently accused Sumana of infidelity and often picked fights over minor issues. On the night of Monday, July 22, the couple got into another argument, during which Shivam physically assaulted her. After the altercation, the two reportedly slept in separate rooms.

Shivam Continued Daily Routine Despite Wife’s Condition

The next morning, Tuesday, Shivam tried to wake Sumana but found her unresponsive. Instead of seeking medical help, he allegedly proceeded to cook food, eat, and go to work as if nothing had happened. When he returned later that night, he consumed alcohol and again ate a meal in the house.

On Wednesday morning, Shivam again attempted to wake his wife and discovered she was dead. Realising the gravity of the situation, he fled the scene.

Neighbours Alert Police After Smelling Stench

By Wednesday afternoon, neighbours reported a foul smell coming from the house. Upon entering, police found Sumana’s body in a decomposing state. There was visible bleeding from her nose, but no major external injuries were found. Officers also recovered liquor tetra packs and leftover food from the scene.

Accused Nabbed Within 24 Hours of Fleeing

Shivam was located and arrested by police on Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after fleeing. Investigations are ongoing, and police are awaiting postmortem results to confirm the exact cause of death.