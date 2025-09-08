A viral video of Bengaluru’s Hebbal flyover turning into a “waterfall” during rains has sparked sarcastic and humorous reactions from netizens, highlighting the city’s infrastructure woes and rainwater management challenges.

Bengaluru: A video capturing water dripping from a flyover in Bengaluru’s Hebbal has gone viral on social media, prompting sarcastic and humorous reactions from netizens. While the exact location of the flyover in the video remains uncertain, the clip has ignited fresh discussions about the city’s infrastructure and rain preparedness.

Social Media Users React With Sarcasm

Shared on X (formerly Twitter), the video carried the caption: “Experience the new free waterfall spot at Hebbal. All are welcome #Bengaluru.”

Social media users responded with tongue-in-cheek remarks, poking fun at civic authorities.

One user joked, “Quality test done by Rain sir on the new ramp sir.”

Another quipped, “Good idea, our DyCM will charge a fee to watch such wonders, saying it is all his idea to make Greater Bengaluru beautiful and also bring revenue. Next rain, he will row a boat and come there to inaugurate the plan”

Questions Raised About Infrastructure

Some users questioned whether the flyover was newly constructed. One asked, “Is this the brand new flyover loop with metal parts for no reason? Thankfully, it’s just water that can’t corrode gold.”

Others noted similar incidents, with one claiming, “Saw it on Hennur flyover as well last night.”

Growing Online Discussions About Civic Preparedness

The video has been widely circulated, adding to ongoing online discussions about Bengaluru’s rain preparedness and overall infrastructure maintenance. Residents continue to highlight recurring issues during heavy rainfall, including waterlogging and flyover leaks.

Greater Bengaluru Authority Steps Up Repairs

Meanwhile, repair and maintenance works in Bengaluru continued under the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) latest cleanliness and enforcement drive. The campaign includes footpath clean-ups, stormwater drain desilting, and penalising eateries violating regulations.

Commissioners Oversee Operations

Across various zones, commissioners personally supervised the operations, ensuring the removal of illegal footpath encroachments and addressing long-standing civic issues. According to The Hindu, these efforts aim to improve urban management and prevent recurring issues during the monsoon season.