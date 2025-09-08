A Bengaluru auto driver’s rickshaw fitted with an ergonomic gaming chair goes viral online. Netizens praise his creativity and jugaad genius for turning a daily commute into a comfortable ride.

Bengaluru: In a quirky twist on Bengaluru’s already colourful road culture, a viral photo shows an autorickshaw fitted with an ‘ergonomic’ gaming chair instead of a regular seat, leaving both passengers and social media users amused. The image, shared on X (formerly Twitter), instantly captured the imagination of the internet, highlighting the city’s penchant for innovation and unique solutions to everyday problems. The viral post quickly racked up over 260,000 views, as users admired the creativity, practicality, and humour behind the driver’s unusual choice of seating.

Ergonomic Gaming Chair Sparks Social Media Buzz

The viral post read: “Got blessed with an ergonomic auto today.”

The unusual seating arrangement surprised commuters, who shared the picture widely, resulting in humorous reactions and praise for the driver’s ingenuity. Social media users were impressed by the blend of comfort and creativity in tackling the long hours spent on Bengaluru roads.

Netizens React With Humour And Praise

Responses ranged from amusement to admiration:

“This is the exact chair I have in my room. OMG,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Tell me you are in Bangalore without telling me you are in Bangalore.”

A third added, “Mine one had a gaming chair. Asked him to install a portable monitor to watch YouTube in traffic.”

“Only in India do we turn the most mundane rides into showcases of jugaad genius,” remarked another.

Bengaluru Rickshaw Drivers Known For Creativity

While Bengaluru’s autorickshaw drivers have sometimes earned notoriety, many are also celebrated for their quirky and innovative approaches to commuting. From personalized decorations to unique vehicle modifications, these drivers continue to surprise and entertain residents and tourists alike.

Previous Viral Tech-Inspired Rides

This isn’t the first time Bengaluru’s rickshaw drivers have gone viral for tech-savvy approaches. Last month, a driver was spotted watching a podcast by Indian-origin entrepreneur Naval Ravikant on a small monitor fixed above the windshield while driving. The picture was widely appreciated, with users applauding the driver for spending his commute productively and embracing modern technology.

Social Media Highlights Bengaluru’s Unique Culture

Incidents like these underscore the city’s mix of humour, creativity, and practicality. Bengaluru continues to be a hub for tech, innovation, and inventive problem-solving, extending even to its everyday transportation.