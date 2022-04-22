World Earth Day: ‘Save Earth, Save Our Future’, NBF joins Mount Carmel College Autonomous to create awareness

With this year’s Earth Day theme being ‘Invest in our Planet’, more than 25 students and professors took part in the campaign to show appreciation for Mother Earth and raise awareness on the need to honour the planet’s ecology and take action to save it.

On the occasion of World Earth Day 2022, Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) in association with Mount Carmel College Autonomous organised a “Save Earth, Save Our Future” campaign at the Cunningham road, Balekundri Circle on Friday.

With this year’s Earth Day theme being ‘Invest in our Planet’, more than 25 students and professors took part in the campaign to show appreciation for Mother Earth and raise awareness on the need to honour the planet’s ecology and take action to save it.

Students in groups held placards and banners with slogans such as, ‘Save Trees, Save Earth’, Go Green, Go Cycling’, ‘Switch off your engine at Signal and Save fuel’, ‘Avoid using Plastics’, ‘Save Lakes, Save Namma Bengaluru’ and so on with the goal of creating awareness to invest in our planet and protect and preserve it for the future generations.

Pedestrians waiting at the circle were eager to learn more about the campaign and the message behind it. They snapped photographs and inquired about how they can contribute to the preservation of our planet. Some passersby were pleased to see the campaign and even stopped to join the volunteers.

The students also requested motorists who stopped at the traffic signal to take the first step by turning off their vehicle engine. Turning off vehicles at the signal not only saves fuel and money, but it also most importantly saves the environment and our planet. Vehicles have a great damaging effect on the environment and contribute to air pollution and global warming. Therefore, we must make a conscious effort to choose sustainable travel alternatives like walking and cycling for short distances and using public transport for long distances.

The citizens were encouraged to save lakes and save trees in our city. Lakes play a vital role in restoring ground water, preventing floods, storage of water during the dry seasons and maintaining the ecosystem. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and supply oxygen thereby supporting life and reducing air pollution in our cities. Trees are a powerful weapon in the fight against climate change as they remove carbon from the atmosphere, cool our neighbourhoods, and filter our water and air.