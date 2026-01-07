A Bengaluru woman who was set on fire for opposing her daughter’s marriage has died after battling severe burn injuries for 20 days. Police have converted the case from attempted murder to murder and intensified the probe.

A horrific act of violence in Bengaluru’s Basaveshwara Nagar has ended in tragedy, with a 40-year-old woman succumbing to severe burn injuries after being set ablaze for opposing her daughter’s marriage. The incident, which occurred on December 23, has shocked the city and highlighted the brutal consequences of family disputes turning violent. The victim battled for her life for nearly three weeks before succumbing to her injuries, prompting the police to convert the case from attempted murder to murder.

Victim Succumbs After 20-Day Battle for Life

The deceased, identified as Geetha (40), a resident of Saneguruvanahalli, was undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital for more than 20 days after sustaining critical burn injuries. Despite intensive medical care, she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night. Doctors confirmed that treatment efforts failed due to the severity of the burns.

Relative Arrested; Case Converted to Murder

The accused in the case is Muthu Abhimanyu, a relative of the victim. Following Geetha’s death, the Basaveshwara Nagar police converted the case from attempted murder to murder and intensified the investigation. The accused had already been arrested earlier in connection with the incident.

Feud Triggered by Opposition to Marriage

According to the police, Geetha, originally from Tamil Nadu, had been living in Saneguruvanahalli with her daughter for several years. She earned a living by running a small grocery shop near her residence. Geetha’s daughter was reportedly in a relationship with Muthu Abhimanyu, who operates a tea stall in the same locality.

While Geetha had initially agreed to the relationship and the marriage, she later withdrew her consent after learning about Muthu’s alleged alcohol addiction. This decision reportedly angered the accused, leading to frequent arguments between the two.

Petrol Attack While Victim Was Asleep

On the night of December 23, another heated argument allegedly broke out between Geetha and Muthu. After the confrontation, Geetha went to sleep. Police allege that the accused took advantage of the situation, poured petrol on her, set her on fire, and fled the spot.

Local residents rushed to her aid and shifted her to Victoria Hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit with over 50 per cent burn injuries.

Investigation Intensified

Following Geetha’s death, the police formally altered the charges to murder and are continuing further investigation into the case. Authorities stated that a dispute rooted in a daughter’s marriage tragically escalated into a fatal act of violence, leaving the community shaken.