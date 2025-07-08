Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra is set to launch on August 15 with limited service using three trains. BMRCL awaits safety clearance for driverless operations. Delays were caused by coach delivery issues.

Bengaluru: Residents of Bengaluru may receive a much-awaited gift this Independence Day as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) gears up to launch the RV Road–Bommasandra Yellow Line on August 15. This will coincide with the country's 78th Independence Day celebrations.

The new metro line spans 16.5 kilometres and will initially connect eight stations. BMRCL plans to begin limited service using three available trains.

Limited operations due to shortage of trains

At present, BMRCL has only three metro trains available for the Yellow Line. Due to this limited availability, full-fledged commercial operations will not begin immediately. In the initial phase, trains are expected to run every 30 minutes.

Coach delivery delayed by Chinese manufacturer

The shortage of trains is largely due to delays by a Chinese company responsible for manufacturing the required metro coaches. The delay in handing over the coaches pushed the project timeline further, despite civil work being completed much earlier.

Safety inspection to be held this month

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) is expected to conduct a safety inspection of the Yellow Line later this month. Metro services will commence only after the safety certificate is issued by the CRS.

Yellow Line to feature driverless metro trains

One of the highlights of the Yellow Line is that it will feature driverless metro trains, marking a new milestone in Bengaluru’s public transport system. Despite being completed nearly a year ago, the commercial launch of the line faced multiple delays, prompting public criticism and political protests.

BMRCL aims to begin service by Independence Day

BMRCL is confident about starting public service on August 15, pending the successful completion of the safety inspection. If all goes as planned, this launch will be a major addition to Bengaluru’s metro network and ease travel in the southern and southeastern parts of the city.