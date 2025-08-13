Bengaluru’s Yellow Line metro commuters face overcrowding, long waits, and confusing station names. Missing a train can result in a ₹50 fine. A fourth train is expected soon to ease congestion and improve passenger experience

Bengaluru: Frustration is mounting among commuters on Bengaluru’s Yellow Line as passengers struggle with long waits, overcrowded trains, and confusing station names. One passenger, experiencing the chaos firsthand on their very first trip, has decided to avoid the metro in the future. Rules stipulate that passengers can stay a maximum of 20 minutes at a station, but with only three trains currently operating on the Yellow Line, missing one train can mean a 25-minute wait for the next. These challenges have turned what should be a convenient commute into a stressful experience for many daily riders.

Overcrowding And Fines: A Passenger’s Ordeal

The problem became apparent at the Silk Board station, where a commuter purchased a ticket and entered the station but was unable to board the already crowded train. With the next train arriving only after 25 minutes, the passenger chose to exit the station rather than wait, only to be fined ₹50 for exceeding the 20-minute limit. Such incidents highlight the daily challenges faced by Yellow Line passengers, including wasted time, lack of sufficient trains, and unexpected penalties. Some commuters suggest sticking to buses until additional trains are added.

Station Name Confusion: Where To Board And Deboard?

Passengers are also facing confusion due to swapped station names. Tejasvi Surya, Bengaluru South MP, expressed his displeasure on X (formerly Twitter). The Electronic City area is labelled as Konappana Agrahara Metro Station, while the Konappana Agrahara area is labelled as Electronic City Metro. Buying a Konappana Agrahara ticket can unintentionally take passengers to Electronic City, causing them to overshoot their destinations. Metro and bus station names need correction to avoid such confusion.

Good News: A Fourth Train On The Way

Relief is coming for Yellow Line commuters, as a fourth train set is being added. One coach of this new train from Kolkata has already arrived. Currently, three trains operate on the Yellow Line, but the fourth train is expected to start service this month. The six-coach train set is being dispatched in stages: three coaches have arrived, and the remaining three are expected tomorrow, according to BMRCL. This addition should ease overcrowding and reduce wait times for passengers.