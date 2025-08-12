Bengaluru’s new Yellow Metro line launched successfully, carrying over 56,000 passengers on the first day. Despite packed trains and waiting times, commuters praised new features like digital displays and mobile charging.

Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Yellow Metro line began operations with remarkable success, drawing over 56,000 passengers by 9 pm on its very first day. Commuters expressed excitement and satisfaction as all three trains ran at full capacity, providing a smooth and modern travel experience. The new line quickly became a popular choice, especially among tech professionals travelling to Electronic City, reflecting the city’s growing demand for efficient public transport.

Early Morning Launch and Full Capacity Trains

The first train, supplied by China’s CRRC company, departed at 6:30 am from the RV Road metro station, followed shortly by another train from Bommasandra heading towards Titagarh. Throughout the day, trains were packed during peak hours as eager passengers lined up to experience the new service and modern train models.

High Passenger Volume at Key Stations

The National College metro station witnessed heavy traffic, becoming a crucial interchange between the Green and Yellow lines. Passengers switched lines at RV Road station via Platform 3, with security personnel actively guiding travellers to ensure smooth transitions.

Train Shortage and Long Waiting Times

Despite the enthusiasm, passengers faced waiting periods of 25-30 minutes at busy stations such as Electronic City, Bommasandra, Jayadeva Metro, Konappana Agrahara, and Hebbagodi. Frustrated commuters, including passenger Madhukumar, called for the rapid addition of more trains and improved seating facilities at stations.

Absence of Platform Screen Doors Raises Safety Concerns

Although BMRCL had promised the installation of platform screen doors (PSDs) to prevent accidents, the Yellow Line currently lacks these safety features. Passengers urged authorities to expedite PSD installation to prioritise commuter safety.

Advanced Features Enhance Passenger Experience

The new trains come equipped with digital display boards that show all Yellow Line stations, including the current, next, and previous stops. Separate digital screens are dedicated to advertisements and announcements. Additional amenities include USB charging ports, switchboards, enhanced CCTV surveillance, and improved handrails.

Early Signs of Reduced Traffic Congestion

Since the Yellow Line’s launch, traffic congestion at Central Silk Board has decreased by an estimated 10-20%, according to DCP (Traffic) South Division, Gopal Byakod. A more detailed assessment is expected within the coming weeks.

“The digital display boards on the new trains are fantastic. I hope more trains are added soon for the convenience of all passengers.” -Satish S, Passenger