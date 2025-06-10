Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has launched a new initiative to increase revenue by displaying advertisements on its trains. This project is expected to generate substantial income for BMRCL.

Bengaluru: Despite a ban on advertisement displays in parts of the Silicon City, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has continued to generate revenue through advertisements on its buses. Now, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is following suit by turning Namma Metro trains into moving billboards.

Namma Metro trains sport new look

Starting today (June 10), several Namma Metro trains have undergone a dramatic transformation. A total of 33 trains on the Purple Line and 24 trains on the Green Line are now fully wrapped in vibrant advertisements, creating a fresh and eye-catching appearance.

₹25 crore ad tender to boost BMRCL revenues

BMRCL has signed a 7-year mutual agreement (MOE) with Mudra Avenues and Lokesh Outdoor for this large-scale advertising project. A tender worth ₹14 crore has been awarded for the Purple Line and ₹11 crore for the Green Line, bringing the total contract value to ₹25 crore.

Revenue to grow with 5% annual increase

As per the agreement, the advertisement fee will increase by 5% annually, ensuring a steady rise in BMRCL’s revenue over the years. The consistent cash flow is expected to aid the metro corporation in its capital expenditure and operational upgrades.

A strategic step towards financial sustainability

With the growing reach and popularity of Namma Metro in Bengaluru, leveraging advertising as a revenue stream is seen as a bold and strategic move. The full-body ad wraps not only enhance visibility for advertisers but also signal a new era of monetisation and self-sufficiency for the city’s public transport system.