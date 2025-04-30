BMRCL signs ₹25 crore deal for ads in Bengaluru Metro, despite city's ad ban
BMRCL's new ad deal with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor aims to generate ₹25 crore, raising concerns over Bengaluru's ad-free image.
Although many cities in our country have metro rail services, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has been known as one of the cleanest and most aesthetically pleasing. However, in a bid to boost revenue, BMRCL has signed an agreement with two agencies for an annual fee of ₹3.5 crore to allow advertisements in metro stations, premises, and inside metro trains.
BMRCL partners with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor
BMRCL, in a press release, stated that it has entered into an agreement with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor to generate advertising revenue.
BMRCL signs seven year agreement for Purple and Green Line.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has entered into separate seven-year agreements with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor for advertising rights on the Purple Line and Green Line trains. This collaboration is expected to generate around ₹25 crore in revenue and aims to leverage the high ridership on Bengaluru Metro routes.
Metro ads to target millions of daily commuters
The agreement will see the use of various advertising mediums, including train wrapping and indoor advertising on trains, giving brands a rare opportunity to reach millions of people who travel on the metro every day. BMRCL has taken this step as part of its efforts to find permanent revenue streams other than its ticket sales revenue.
Innovative ad formats to transform Namma Metro
Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor, experts in transit media, will enhance the Bengaluru Metro experience by introducing attractive designs and innovative advertising models on the Purple and Green lines.
BMRCL focuses on financial stability and infrastructure growth through new partnership - M. Maheshwara Rao
Through this collaboration with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor, BMRCL aims to provide world-class metro services and adopt innovative business models to ensure economic sustainability and support urban infrastructure development. - M. Maheshwara Rao, MD, BMRCL
BBMP enforces ad ban but allows exceptions for construction projects
The court has issued a strict order that no advertisements should be displayed in Silicon City, Bengaluru. As a result, BBMP has banned advertisements within the city's limits and will remove any banners or buntings used for advertising. Additionally, BBMP will file cases against those who have displayed advertisements, collect fines, and take further action. However, the BBMP has allowed companies investing in construction projects like skywalks, bus shelters, toilets, and other facilities to display their advertisements on the left side of the road. There are allegations that corporation officials are involved in this.
BMTC buses carry billboards, undermining Bengaluru's ad ban
Despite a ban on advertising in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) continues to operate buses with billboards affixed to them, plying across the city. This undermines the very concept of the advertising ban. Additionally, the aesthetic appeal of most BMTC buses has been completely ruined, as they now resemble vehicles designed primarily for advertising revenue rather than passenger ticket revenue.