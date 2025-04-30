The court has issued a strict order that no advertisements should be displayed in Silicon City, Bengaluru. As a result, BBMP has banned advertisements within the city's limits and will remove any banners or buntings used for advertising. Additionally, BBMP will file cases against those who have displayed advertisements, collect fines, and take further action. However, the BBMP has allowed companies investing in construction projects like skywalks, bus shelters, toilets, and other facilities to display their advertisements on the left side of the road. There are allegations that corporation officials are involved in this.