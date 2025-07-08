BMRCL has launched QR ticket booking via the ONDC network, allowing Bengaluru Metro passengers to buy tickets through nine apps, including Rapido and Namma Yatri. This aims to enhance digital access and multimodal travel.

Bengaluru: In a move to enhance digital convenience for metro commuters, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has launched QR ticket services through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This initiative allows passengers to book metro tickets digitally via nine widely used mobile applications, including Rapido and Namma Yatri.

Nine platforms now offer BMRCL QR ticket booking

Commuters can now purchase BMRCL QR tickets through the following nine apps:

EaseMyTrip

Highway Delite

Miles & Kilometres (via Telegram)

Namma Yatri

OneTicket

Rapido

Redbus

Tummoc

Yatri – City Travel Guide

These platforms complement BMRCL’s existing ticketing options, which include the Namma Metro mobile app, the BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot (8105556677), and the Paytm app.

Enabling a seamless, multimodal journey experience

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez highlighted the significance of this move, stating, “This expansion of the digital ticketing system is part of our long-term effort to integrate first-mile and last-mile connectivity. With auto and taxi services already available on the ONDC network since 2023, the inclusion of metro tickets becomes a key component of a multimodal transportation system.”

He added that passengers can now plan their entire journey, from home to destination, using a single app, thereby saving both time and effort.

Towards a future-ready, cashless public transport system

According to BMRCL, this initiative is a decisive step toward building an open, inclusive, and technology-driven urban transport system. With more than 850,000 passengers using Bengaluru Metro services each weekday, the new digital ticketing expansion is expected to significantly improve travel efficiency and user experience in the city.