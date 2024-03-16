Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Metro: Female security guards accuse BMRCL official of sexual harassment

    Female security personnel at Rajajinagar metro station in Bengaluru filed a complaint against Assistant Section Officer Gajendra P. for sexual harassment and misconduct, accusing him of obscenities, touching, and assault. The victims were allegedly threatened with false cases and transfers. Hemalatha, a guard, bravely exposed the issue, revealing a toxic work environment.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    A shocking incident has come to the limelight in Bengaluru, where female security personnel stationed at Rajajinagar metro station in Bengaluru have filed a complaint against Assistant Section Officer Gajendra. P, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct. The complaint, lodged at Subramanya Nagar Police Station, accuses Gajendra of using obscene language, touching, and sexually assaulting the female staff.

    It has been reported that the victims were threatened with false cases and transfers if they protested against the alleged harassment. The complaint also implicates the owner of the security agency, alleging pressure to silence the victims. Hemalatha, one of the security guards at the station, stepped forward to highlight the misconduct, shedding light on the issue. 

    The complaint outlined several instances of harassment, including verbal abuse and unwanted physical contact, painting a grim picture of the work environment at the metro station. The victims expressed fear of retaliation if they spoke out against the misconduct, highlighting the power dynamics at play in such situations.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
