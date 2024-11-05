Bengaluru metro fares likely to rise in December despite public pushback

Bengaluru Metro fares may rise by December, with BMRCL considering a 20% hike due to increasing operational costs. Despite gathering public feedback from October 3 to 28, most passengers opposed the increase. If approved, fares on purple and green lines would be impacted.

Bengaluru metro fares likely to rise in December despite public pushback vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 9:07 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

Commuters may face a fare hike on the Bengaluru Metro next month, as BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) moves closer to finalizing a price revision. Amid rising operational costs, BMRCL has actively sought public feedback on a fare adjustment, with a majority of respondents opposing the increase.

Over the past 25 days, BMRCL’s fare-fixing committee received extensive public input on the proposed fare changes. This period for gathering public feedback ran from October 3 to October 28, during which many passengers voiced strong objections to a rate hike. 

Bengaluru: 1km long queue of commuters outside Nagasandra metro after festive weekend sparks concerns (WATCH)

Currently, Bengaluru Metro fares range from a minimum of Rs 10 to a maximum of Rs 60. However, with this potential revision, fares could increase by up to 20%, raising the minimum fare to Rs 15 and the maximum fare to Rs 75. This adjustment is reportedly being considered due to rising costs for operating and maintaining the metro lines.

The proposal for an increase in metro fares is attributed to rising operational costs. Although public opinion was collected from 28 individuals beginning October 3, most respondents expressed their disapproval of the fare hike during this period. 

Bengaluru metro fares may rise by 20%, BMRCL hints; Read more

As Diwali celebrations wind down, metro commuters may feel the impact on their wallets if the fare adjustment goes through. The hike, if implemented, will impact the popular purple and green lines, potentially affecting thousands of daily passengers.

BMRCL had earlier asked for public feedback on the fare increase until August 21. During this time, many people opposed the proposed hike. However, BMRCL is still planning to raise fares due to rising operational costs and other financial factors. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru air quality improves during Diwali despite Rs 500 crore firecracker sales, fewer vehicles on road vkp

Bengaluru air quality improves during Diwali despite Rs 500 crore firecracker sales, fewer vehicles on road

MUDA land scam: Lokayukta issues notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; check details AJR

MUDA land scam: Lokayukta issues notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; check details

Minister HD Kumaraswamy lacks in development intelligent with words says Minister Cheluvarayaswamy vkp

HD Kumaraswamy is intelligent in words, but not in development, says Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Karnataka HC to take action against channels broadcasting court proceedings without consent vkp

Karnataka HC to take action against channels broadcasting court proceedings without consent

Recent Stories

Chhath Puja Kharna 2024: Know rituals do's and don'ts RBA

Chhath Puja Kharna 2024: Know rituals do's and don'ts

Sharda Sinha Health Update: Chhath Puja Singer at AIIMS Delhi Ventilator Support Son Requests Prayers RBA

Sharda Sinha Health Update: Bhojpuri singer on ventilator support at AIIMS Delhi; son requests prayers

Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard entries Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee ignite drama; clash over duties [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard entries Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee ignite drama; clash over duties [WATCH]

India's internet subscribers exceed 96 crore, surpassing combined populations of three major nations anr

India's internet subscribers exceed 96 crore, surpassing combined populations of three major nations

US Elections 2024: Do you know only THIS Indian language is included on New York's ballot papers? gcw

US Elections 2024: Do you know only THIS Indian language is included on New York's ballot papers?

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon