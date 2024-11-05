Bengaluru metro fares likely to rise in December despite public pushback

Bengaluru Metro fares may rise by December, with BMRCL considering a 20% hike due to increasing operational costs. Despite gathering public feedback from October 3 to 28, most passengers opposed the increase. If approved, fares on purple and green lines would be impacted.

Commuters may face a fare hike on the Bengaluru Metro next month, as BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) moves closer to finalizing a price revision. Amid rising operational costs, BMRCL has actively sought public feedback on a fare adjustment, with a majority of respondents opposing the increase.

Over the past 25 days, BMRCL’s fare-fixing committee received extensive public input on the proposed fare changes. This period for gathering public feedback ran from October 3 to October 28, during which many passengers voiced strong objections to a rate hike.

Currently, Bengaluru Metro fares range from a minimum of Rs 10 to a maximum of Rs 60. However, with this potential revision, fares could increase by up to 20%, raising the minimum fare to Rs 15 and the maximum fare to Rs 75. This adjustment is reportedly being considered due to rising costs for operating and maintaining the metro lines.

The proposal for an increase in metro fares is attributed to rising operational costs. Although public opinion was collected from 28 individuals beginning October 3, most respondents expressed their disapproval of the fare hike during this period.

As Diwali celebrations wind down, metro commuters may feel the impact on their wallets if the fare adjustment goes through. The hike, if implemented, will impact the popular purple and green lines, potentially affecting thousands of daily passengers.

BMRCL had earlier asked for public feedback on the fare increase until August 21. During this time, many people opposed the proposed hike. However, BMRCL is still planning to raise fares due to rising operational costs and other financial factors.

