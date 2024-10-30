Bengaluru metro fares may rise by 20%, BMRCL hints; Read more

Bengaluru Metro may increase fares starting in November, despite public opposition. BMRCL is considering a 20% hike due to rising operational costs. Feedback is invited via email, mail, or WhatsApp. The adjustment will affect both purple and green metro lines if approved.

Bengaluru Metro passengers may face increased travel costs starting in November. As the Diwali festivities come to a close, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has indicated a potential fare hike. Over the past 25 days, BMRCL has sought public feedback regarding the proposed fare revision. The fare-fixing committee, set up by BMRCL, has been receiving suggestions from commuters. Currently, the minimum fare stands at Rs 10, while the maximum fare is Rs 60.



The proposal for an increase in metro fares is attributed to rising operational costs. Although public opinion was collected from 28 individuals beginning October 3, the majority of respondents expressed their disapproval of the fare hike during this period.

Despite the public's objections, the fare-fixing committee is considering moving forward with the rate increase. There is a possibility of a 20% revision, which could set the new minimum fare at Rs 15 and the maximum fare at Rs 75.



BMRCL had earlier asked for public feedback on the fare increase until August 21. During this time, many people opposed the proposed hike. However, BMRCL is still planning to raise fares due to rising operational costs and other financial factors.

In a recent media release, BMRCL encouraged the public to share their thoughts via email at ffc@bmrc.co.in or by mailing suggestions to the Fee Fixation Committee Chairman. People can also submit feedback through WhatsApp at 94482 91173.

If approved, this fare adjustment will apply to travel on both the purple and green metro lines. As the date approaches, commuters are advised to stay updated on any announcements from BMRCL regarding the final decision on the fare increase.

