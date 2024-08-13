Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shock for Bengaluru metro commuters: Is BMRCL mulling ticket price hike for PSD installation? What we know

    Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) may increase ticket prices to fund the installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at older metro stations. The estimated Rs 700-800 crore project aims to enhance safety, but could pose financial challenges, prompting the fare hike consideration.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    Namma Metro commuters could soon face a hike in ticket prices as Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) considers increasing fares to cover the cost of installing Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) at older metro stations. The move comes as part of BMRCL's efforts to enhance safety measures, but it may also bring financial challenges for the corporation.

    BMRCL has already taken significant steps toward improving passenger safety by awarding a contract worth Rs 152 crore to a private company for installing PSDs on the upcoming Silk Board to Airport metro route. However, the corporation is now exploring the possibility of retrofitting these safety doors at older stations on the Green and Purple lines.

    No safety in Bengaluru metro? Child falls on tracks at Baiyappanahalli station; train service delayed

    The estimated cost for installing PSDs at each station is between Rs 8 to 10 crore, with the total expenditure for the older stations likely to reach Rs 700 to 800 crore. Such a substantial investment would place a considerable financial burden on BMRCL, which is why the corporation is contemplating increasing ticket prices to generate the necessary funds.

    Commuters express frustration over Bengaluru metro’s Green line service disruption due to power failure

    With new routes like the Blue Line from Gottigere to Nagawara already in progress, BMRCL is keen to avoid taking on more debt, especially considering the interest payments that would accrue from bank loans. Therefore, raising ticket prices seems to be the most viable option for the corporation to manage these expenses.

    While this potential fare hike might come as a shock to daily commuters, BMRCL believes that it is a necessary step to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the metro network. 

