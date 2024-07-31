Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Commuters express frustration over Bengaluru metro’s Green line service disruption due to power failure

    On Tuesday evening, Bengaluru Metro's Green Line suffered a major disruption due to a power outage, stranding thousands of passengers. Services between Jayanagar and Silk Institute were halted for over an hour during peak time, adding to the commuters' woes amid rain. Criticism arose over BMRCL’s poor communication and lack of alternative transport options.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    On Tuesday evening, Bengaluru Metro's Green Line faced a major disruption due to a power supply failure, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and frustrated. The power outage halted train services between the Jayanagar and Silk Institute stations, causing significant delays.

    The disruption began at 5:33 p.m., a peak time when many office-goers were heading home. Trains on the Green Line, which stretches from Nagasandra to R.V. Road, were halted, causing a one-and-a-half-hour delay. This interruption occurred amid ongoing rain, adding to the commuters' misery as they were left without any alternative transportation options.

    Bengaluru metro’s Green line suspended from RV Road to Silk institute; 100s of commuters stuck (WATCH)

    Passengers at the Jayanagar metro station were particularly affected. The power failure led to a complete standstill of metro services until 7:05 p.m. In the absence of trains, many travelers faced considerable inconvenience. Complaints quickly emerged as people were stranded without the means to reach their destinations.

    At various stations, crowds gathered, and frustrations boiled over. Metro staff and officials faced criticism for the lack of timely and adequate information about the service suspension and the expected resumption. Arguments between frustrated passengers and metro staff were reported, highlighting the growing dissatisfaction.

    Many commuters took to social media platforms like 'X' to voice their anger. They criticized the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for its handling of the situation and the lack of communication, especially in Kannada. Some demanded better customer service, including the provision of connecting buses to the Silk Institute during such disruptions.

    Bengaluru: Namma metro passengers likely to surge to 10 lakh daily after Yellow line launch by year end

    Roshan, a long-time metro operator in Hong Kong with over 45 years of experience, expressed disbelief over the incident. He remarked that such occurrences were rare in Hong Kong's metro system and criticized Bengaluru's metro management for frequent disruptions, which he described as indicative of poor operational oversight.

    Sudarshan Ilangovan also shared his frustration on 'X', noting that the bus services in Banashankari had also been suspended for two hours, compounding the problem. He reported waiting at the station for half an hour without any train services available.

