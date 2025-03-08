Bengaluru metro alert: Purple line services partially suspended between MG road and Magadi road on March 9

Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line will see a partial suspension between Magadi Road and MG Road on March 9 (Sunday) from 7 AM to 10 AM due to track maintenance. Several stations, including Majestic, will remain closed. QR ticket purchases will be restricted during this period.

Bengaluru metro alert: Purple line services partially suspended between MG road and Magadi road on March 9 vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

Namma Metro commuters in Bengaluru should prepare for disruptions on the Purple Line this Sunday, March 9, as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a partial suspension of services for track maintenance work.  

Metro trains will not operate between Magadi Road and MG Road stations from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM. This means key stations like Cubbon Park, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Station, Vidhana Soudha, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Station, Central College, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic), and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station will remain closed during this period.  

- No metro services between Magadi Road and MG Road from 7 AM to 10 AM.  
- QR ticket purchases will be restricted till 10 AM to avoid inconvenience.  
- Trains won’t be available at Majestic on the Purple Line during maintenance.  
- Passengers are advised not to buy QR tickets or tokens for travel between the Purple Line and Green Line during this time.  

- Metro trains will run as usual between Challaghatta, Magadi Road, MG Road, and Whitefield (Kadugodi), starting at 7 AM.  
- On the Green Line, trains from Nagasandra and Silk Institute Metro stations will also start running at 7 AM as per schedule.  

BMRCL has requested passengers to plan their travel accordingly and regrets any inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension.

