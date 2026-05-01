A 36-year-old woman from Meghalaya died by suicide in Bengaluru’s Kodigehalli area after an alleged argument with her 20-year-old live-in partner. Police said the couple had frequent disputes. Investigation is underway.

A 36-year-old woman from Meghalaya died by suicide in Bengaluru’s Kodigehalli police station limits. The incident came to light on May 1, when police were alerted. The deceased has been identified as Agatha Baithianghun, who was working in the housekeeping department at Manyata Tech Park and was also associated with a KSU unit.

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Live-In Relationship And Domestic Dispute

According to police sources, Agatha had been in a live-in relationship for the past three years with Nawaz Sharief, a 20-year-old man from Manipur. The couple was residing in a rented house in Sanjeevini Nagar. Reports suggest that they often had disputes, reportedly linked to their 16-year age difference.

Argument Before the Incident

Police investigation indicates that Agatha suspected Nawaz of speaking to other women. On Wednesday night, Nawaz was on a phone call with his mother, which allegedly led to a misunderstanding. Agatha reportedly mistook the call for one with another woman, which triggered an argument between the couple. Disturbed by the situation, Nawaz left the house.

Suicide And Police Action

It is believed that during Nawaz’s absence, Agatha, who was deeply distressed, died by suicide by hanging at their residence. The incident occurred on Wednesday night but was reported later. Kodigehalli police visited the spot for inspection, and a case has been registered. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to her family. Further investigation is underway.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)