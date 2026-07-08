Mirchowk Police in Hyderabad arrested a 38-year-old man, Abdul Rashed Khan, for possessing 15 fake educational certificates. The accused allegedly sold fake documents to people seeking employment abroad. Two accomplices are currently absconding.

Mirchowk Police in Hyderabad arrested a 38-year-old man and seized 15 fake educational certificates, a mobile phone and a scooter from his possession in a case related to fake educational certificates, police said on Wednesday.

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Details of the Arrest

According to police, Sub-Inspector C. Anitha of Mirchowk Police Station received credible information on Tuesday that a person would be arriving at Etebar Chowk in possession of fake educational certificates. Upon obtaining prior permission from superior officers, the Sub-Inspector intercepted and apprehended one person named Abdul Rashed Khan at Etebar Chowk.

Police identified the accused as Abdul Rashed Khan, son of Abdul Razzak Khan, aged 38, a businessman and resident of Ahmad Colony, Naseeb Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad. Police said they seized 15 fake educational certificates, a Vivo mobile phone and a Suzuki Burgman scooter from the accused.

Motive and Further Investigation

A case has been registered at Mirchowk Police Station under Crime No. 175/2026 under Sections 338 and 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to police, two other accused in the case are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them.

Police alleged that the accused's main motive was to earn quick profits by selling fake educational certificates to people seeking employment opportunities abroad. The seized certificates allegedly included documents belonging to the SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Tamil Nadu and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, police said.

Police Team Appreciated

The arrest and recovery were successfully executed under the guidance of Khare Kiran Prabhakar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Charminar Zone, and M. A. Majeed, Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Charminar Zone.

The operation was supervised by G. Shyam Sundar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mirchowk Division, along with M. Kondala Rao, Inspector of Police, Mirchowk P.S., N. Saidaiah, Detective Inspector of Police, and C. Anitha, Sub-Inspector of Police, Mirchowk police station. The police staff involving Mohammed Jani, MA Akheel Pasha, Sri. B. Sravan Kumar and B. Ashok of Mirchowk police station actively participated. Senior police officers highly appreciated the Mirchowk Police team for their excellent work. (ANI)