Bengaluru mandates 4-way waste segregation under new 2026 rules. Residents must sort waste into wet, dry, sanitary and special categories to improve recycling, transparency and efficient disposal across the city.

Bengaluru: Listen up, folks! The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has issued a new directive: every single person generating waste must now segregate it into four separate categories.

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This announcement came during a workshop at the city's Town Hall. The event was held for citizens, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs, hotel groups, and BSWML's own staff to get everyone on board with the 'Solid Waste Management Rules–2026'.

BSWML has said that to make disposal easier and boost recycling, garbage must be sorted into four bins: wet, dry, sanitary, and special care waste.

Speaking at the workshop, BSWML CEO Karigowda mentioned that they will hold meetings with RWAs from five corporations. The idea is to guide them on how to handle the large amounts of waste coming from big apartment complexes.

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New Portal Coming Soon

Get ready for a new centralized online portal, which will be launched soon. This is being done to bring more transparency to the waste management system and make monitoring much sharper. The portal will keep an exact record of all solid waste infrastructure and daily operations. Karigowda also revealed plans for a new system called 'Extended Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility'. This is aimed at making bulk waste generators more accountable and ensuring the rules are followed strictly, he said.

BSWML's COO, Ramamani, gave a detailed presentation, explaining the responsibilities of everyone involved—from regular citizens and bulk generators to processing units and various government departments.

"New rules are being brought in to make waste management more scientific and effective. We need the cooperation of citizens for a clean Bengaluru," said BSWML CEO Karigowda.

Mandatory 4-Way Waste Segregation

* Wet waste: Biodegradable stuff, like kitchen scraps.

* Dry waste: Anything that can be recycled.

* Sanitary waste: Items used for personal hygiene.

* Special care waste: Waste that needs to be handled with extra caution during disposal.

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