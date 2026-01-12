A Bengaluru man was reportedly trapped by an AI-generated woman on a dating app and extorted ₹1.5 lakh. The scammers used a nude video to blackmail him, prompting him to file a complaint with the Central Division CEN police station.

In a disturbing case that highlights the growing misuse of artificial intelligence in cybercrime, a young man in Bengaluru was allegedly blackmailed and cheated of nearly ₹1.5 lakh after scammers created a fake profile on a dating application and used an AI-generated woman to trap him. A 26-year-old man has filed a complaint in this regard at the Central Division’s CEN police station, and an investigation is currently under way.

Private Conversations Turn Into A Trap

The complainant, a resident of Ejipura who works at a private company, told the police that he created a profile on a dating app on January 5. Soon after, he received a request from a woman identifying herself as Ishani. Following initial conversations, the two began chatting privately and exchanged personal details.

They later shared mobile numbers and continued communicating outside the app.

Video Call Used For Blackmail

A few days later, the young man received a video call from the woman. During the call, she undressed and appeared nude, and then persuaded him to do the same. Unaware that the interaction was being recorded, the victim complied.

The scammer later sent the explicit images and videos to him via WhatsApp, threatening to circulate them among his friends and family and post them on social media if he failed to pay money.

₹1.53 Lakh Extorted Under Threats

Fearing public exposure, the victim initially transferred ₹60,000 to the bank account provided by the scammers. He later sent an additional ₹93,000, taking the total amount extorted to ₹1.53 lakh.

When the accused continued to demand more money, the victim approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Profile Created Using AI, Say Police

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the woman’s profile was AI-generated, and the nude appearance during the video call was created using artificial intelligence, police officials said.

Cybercrime police are now tracing the bank accounts and digital footprints linked to the fraud, while also cautioning the public to remain vigilant when interacting with unknown profiles on dating platforms.