In Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, a man from the North East was assaulted in broad daylight by two men on a scooter, who mocked his origins. Victim says, “You are not welcomed here.” The incident has sparked concerns over safety and discrimination.

In a disturbing incident in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout Sector 1, a man from the North East was assaulted in broad daylight by two men on a scooter. The victim, who recently moved to the city in August, recounted that the attackers singled him out because of his origins, making derogatory remarks before physically attacking him. The incident, which took place near Shelby & Co., left the victim shaken and worried about safety in the city. He approached the police but felt his complaint was not taken seriously, as authorities seemed to view it as a minor street altercation rather than an attack motivated by discrimination.

Details Of The Assault

According to the victim, the two men on a white scooter were circling the roundabout and staring at him repeatedly. The scooter rider asked, "Where are you from?" When he replied that he was from the North East, the man mocked, saying, "Oh that China area," before suddenly punching him and riding away laughing. The attack happened in broad daylight, in a public area, highlighting concerns about safety and racial discrimination in the city.

Victim’s Perspective

The victim shared that unlike a typical altercation, this attack felt targeted and rooted in prejudice.

“This punch felt more backed by thoughts of, ‘You are not welcomed here’, ‘You are different’ and ‘You are inferior’. Left a horrible taste in my mouth. I’m new to this city, and I never expected Bengaluru to give me such a bitter experience based on where I come from,” he said.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “Bro, these people are spoiling Bangalore and unfortunately, these are supported by the locals. I hope you are doing better now.”

Another user commented: “HSR is never safe for girls.... I used to stay there 8 yrs ago... And I left that for the very same reason, harassment on the public roads. Many a times I experienced cars stopping right next to me and asking to get in, they stalk you till you reach hostel, they stalk near shops and ATMs, they try to touch you walking beside you, I was slapped very hard once on my back while I was walking back to Hostel from work. The main road, speeding bike, they hit me from the same speeding bike. It was the last time, after that incident I moved out.”

A third user commented: “If those ppl were Kannadigas, I am sorry you had to go through this. Most Kannadigas don’t feel like that towards North Eastern ppl, you guys are one of the nicest to have in the city.”

Concerns Over Safety And Inclusion

This incident has raised alarm over the safety of people from the North East in Bengaluru. Many residents and online users have expressed concerns about discrimination and harassment in public spaces. Advocates argue that stronger police action and community awareness are required to ensure that all residents feel safe and welcomed, regardless of their regional or ethnic background.